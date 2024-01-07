WWE Live Results From Spokane, Washington 1/6/24, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2024

The following results from the WWE live event held at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington on Saturday:

- LA Knight emerged victorious over Jimmy Uso, with Solo Sikoa at ringside.

- Brutus Creed secured a win against JD McDonagh.

- Omos, accompanied by MVP, defeated Akira Tozawa.

- The team of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi triumphed over Damage CTRL, consisting of WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

- In a street fight, Cody Rhodes overcame Shinsuke Nakamura.

- Nia Jax scored a victory against Ivy Nile, who had The Creed Brothers in her corner.

- Randy Orton defeated Dominik Mysterio.

- In the WWE World Heavyweight Title Match, champion Seth Rollins successfully retained his title against Drew McIntyre.