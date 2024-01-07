WWE Live Results From Spokane, Washington 1/6/24, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The following results from the WWE live event held at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington on Saturday:
- LA Knight emerged victorious over Jimmy Uso, with Solo Sikoa at ringside.
- Brutus Creed secured a win against JD McDonagh.
- Omos, accompanied by MVP, defeated Akira Tozawa.
- The team of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi triumphed over Damage CTRL, consisting of WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.
- In a street fight, Cody Rhodes overcame Shinsuke Nakamura.
- Nia Jax scored a victory against Ivy Nile, who had The Creed Brothers in her corner.
- Randy Orton defeated Dominik Mysterio.
- In the WWE World Heavyweight Title Match, champion Seth Rollins successfully retained his title against Drew McIntyre.
⚡ WWE NXT Live Results From Sebring, FL 1/6/23, Lash Legend Dominates
During the latest NXT live event in Sebring, FL, a series of thrilling matches unfolded. - Lash Legend triumphed in a dynamic 15-woman batt [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 07, 2024 10:37AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com