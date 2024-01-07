WWE NXT Live Results From Sebring, FL 1/6/23, Lash Legend Dominates

During the latest NXT live event in Sebring, FL, a series of thrilling matches unfolded.
- Lash Legend triumphed in a dynamic 15-woman battle royal.
- Brooks Jensen emerged victorious against Trey Bearhill.
- Fallon Henley secured a win over Stevie Turner.
- In a high-energy 6-man tag team match, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, and Tyriek Igwe claimed victory. Joe Coffey, accompanied by Wolfgang and Mark Coffey, defeated a newly introduced competitor.
- In tag team action, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger overcame Gallus, consisting of Wolfgang and Mark Coffey.
- Carmelo Hayes achieved a notable win against Luca Crusifino.
- In another match, Oro Mensah, with support from Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, defeated Tavion Heights.
- The team of Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, and Kelani Jordan triumphed over Cora Jade, Kiana James, and Izzi Dame. In a surprising outcome, Trick Williams bested Bron Breakker.
