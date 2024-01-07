WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

 

ROH TV SPOILERS From 1/6/24 In Charlotte, NC

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2024

ROH TV SPOILERS From 1/6/24 In Charlotte, NC

At the recent ROH Collision event held at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC, a series of TV tapings took place, set to be featured on an upcoming ROH TV episode. The event, covered by PWinsider.com, included the following match outcomes:

- Zak Knight emerged victorious over Jon Cruz.

- Tony Nese secured a win against Marcus Cross.

- ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher triumphed over Angelico.

- The Righteous claimed victory against The Dawsons.

- In a Best of Three Falls match, Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty defeated The Infantry.

- Cole Karter won against Serpentico, utilizing a rollup and tights hook, amidst a distraction by Maria and Griff Garrison, who then attacked Serpentico. Angelico intervened to assist Serpentico.

- Queen Aminata won a Four-Way match against Lady Frost, Diamante, and Trish Adora, pinning Frost with a top rope double stomp.

- Taya Valkyrie defeated Robyn Renegade.

- Leyla Hirsch & Rachael Ellering beat Emily Hale & Brittney Jade, with Abadon appearing post-match to observe them.

- In a Four Corner Survival match, Blake Christian triumphed over Slim J, Jack Cartwheel, and Gravity.

- The Iron Savages defeated The Boys.

- Christopher Daniels won against Lee Johnson.

Join Our Team as a Live Event Reporter: Consistent Rewards Available - Apply Today!

WrestlingNewsSource.com is on the hunt for fresh writing talent to join our team and fill several open positions. We are seeking individuals [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 07, 2024 10:25AM


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85570/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π