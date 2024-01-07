ROH TV SPOILERS From 1/6/24 In Charlotte, NC

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Jan 07, 2024

At the recent ROH Collision event held at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC, a series of TV tapings took place, set to be featured on an upcoming ROH TV episode. The event, covered by PWinsider.com, included the following match outcomes:

- Zak Knight emerged victorious over Jon Cruz.

- Tony Nese secured a win against Marcus Cross.

- ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher triumphed over Angelico.

- The Righteous claimed victory against The Dawsons.

- In a Best of Three Falls match, Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty defeated The Infantry.

- Cole Karter won against Serpentico, utilizing a rollup and tights hook, amidst a distraction by Maria and Griff Garrison, who then attacked Serpentico. Angelico intervened to assist Serpentico.

- Queen Aminata won a Four-Way match against Lady Frost, Diamante, and Trish Adora, pinning Frost with a top rope double stomp.

- Taya Valkyrie defeated Robyn Renegade.

- Leyla Hirsch & Rachael Ellering beat Emily Hale & Brittney Jade, with Abadon appearing post-match to observe them.

- In a Four Corner Survival match, Blake Christian triumphed over Slim J, Jack Cartwheel, and Gravity.

- The Iron Savages defeated The Boys.

- Christopher Daniels won against Lee Johnson.