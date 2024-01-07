Charlotte Flair Posts Video of Her Rehabilitation Beginnings Following Surgery"

Charlotte Flair, the acclaimed WWE women's champion, has embarked on her journey to recovery following knee surgery. She recently shared a glimpse of her rehabilitation efforts on TikTok, marking the beginning of her healing process.

In a recent TikTok post, Flair showcased the early stages of her rehabilitation. The video, captioned "Day 2: baby steps," reveals her commitment to returning to the ring. Fans can view the full video through the X post link provided below.

It's important to note that Flair's specific knee injury requires a lengthy recovery period. Estimates suggest she could be sidelined for six to nine months. This unfortunate timeline means she will likely miss major WWE events, including this year's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.