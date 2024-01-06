WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dani Luna Confirmed as Sixth Competitor in TNA Hard To Kill's Knockouts Ultimate X Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2024

TNA Wrestling revealed on social media this Saturday that Dani Luna has officially joined the lineup as the sixth entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA Hard To Kill 2024.

This event marks the first pay-per-view under the revived TNA Wrestling banner. The match already features Alisha Edwards, Jody Threat, Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside, and Tasha Steelz. TNA Hard To Kill is set to be held at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 06, 2024 04:57PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #hard to hill #dani luna

https://wrestlr.me/85567/  

