Dani Luna Confirmed as Sixth Competitor in TNA Hard To Kill's Knockouts Ultimate X Match

TNA Wrestling revealed on social media this Saturday that Dani Luna has officially joined the lineup as the sixth entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA Hard To Kill 2024.
This event marks the first pay-per-view under the revived TNA Wrestling banner. The match already features Alisha Edwards, Jody Threat, Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside, and Tasha Steelz. TNA Hard To Kill is set to be held at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, January 13, 2024.
BREAKING: @DaniLuna_pro is the final competitor in the Ultimate X match at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas.— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2024
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/y5S914jDsX
