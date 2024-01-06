TNA Wrestling Set to Reveal Fresh Title Belt Designs for Every Championship Division

TNA Wrestling, previously known as IMPACT Wrestling, has revealed plans to introduce a series of new championship titles. The announcement, made on Saturday, marks a significant moment in the promotion's rebranding efforts.
The rollout of these new titles is set to begin on Sunday at 1pm EST, starting with the launch of the revamped TNA X-Division Championship. Fans and followers can expect a series of unveilings following this initial launch.
Here's the detailed schedule for the introduction of the new TNA championships:
- Unveiling of the TNA X-Division Title on January 7 at 1pm ET
- Launch of the TNA World Tag Team Titles on January 8 at 1pm ET
- Introduction of the TNA Digital Media Title on January 9 at 1pm ET
- Debut of the TNA World Title on January 10 at 1pm ET
