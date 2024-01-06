WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Wrestling Set to Reveal Fresh Title Belt Designs for Every Championship Division

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2024

TNA Wrestling, previously known as IMPACT Wrestling, has revealed plans to introduce a series of new championship titles. The announcement, made on Saturday, marks a significant moment in the promotion's rebranding efforts.

The rollout of these new titles is set to begin on Sunday at 1pm EST, starting with the launch of the revamped TNA X-Division Championship. Fans and followers can expect a series of unveilings following this initial launch.

Here's the detailed schedule for the introduction of the new TNA championships:

- Unveiling of the TNA X-Division Title on January 7 at 1pm ET

- Launch of the TNA World Tag Team Titles on January 8 at 1pm ET

- Introduction of the TNA Digital Media Title on January 9 at 1pm ET

- Debut of the TNA World Title on January 10 at 1pm ET

