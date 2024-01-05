WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Trinity Rumored to Make WWE Comeback as Early as January

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2024

Trinity Rumored to Make WWE Comeback as Early as January

Recent reports from Fightful indicated that Trinity Fatu, the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion, is nearing the end of her tenure with TNA, with a potential WWE comeback on the horizon. PWInsider has now supplemented this information, suggesting that Trinity might make her WWE return as early as the end of this month.

The latest insights reveal that Trinity is slated to participate in TNA's Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Las Vegas on January 13th, followed by a series of TV tapings. This schedule could align her for a possible appearance at WWE's Royal Rumble, set for January 27th.

Previously known as Naomi in WWE, Trinity left the organization in 2022 and joined TNA (then known as Impact) in mid-2023. She is scheduled to defend her Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace at the upcoming Hard To Kill event.

Possible Returns Planned For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown event at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, is set to feature a big comeback. PWInsider reports that WWE Hall o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 05, 2024 02:22PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #tna #tna wrestling #trinity fatu #naomi

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85539/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π