Trinity Rumored to Make WWE Comeback as Early as January

Recent reports from Fightful indicated that Trinity Fatu, the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion, is nearing the end of her tenure with TNA, with a potential WWE comeback on the horizon. PWInsider has now supplemented this information, suggesting that Trinity might make her WWE return as early as the end of this month.

The latest insights reveal that Trinity is slated to participate in TNA's Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Las Vegas on January 13th, followed by a series of TV tapings. This schedule could align her for a possible appearance at WWE's Royal Rumble, set for January 27th.

Previously known as Naomi in WWE, Trinity left the organization in 2022 and joined TNA (then known as Impact) in mid-2023. She is scheduled to defend her Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace at the upcoming Hard To Kill event.