Possible Returns Planned For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown event at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, is set to feature a big comeback.

PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, along with former WWE and NXT tag team champions AOP (The Authors of Pain), are slated to make their return on SmackDown, joining forces with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Earlier speculations about their return to the screen had been circulating, and the latest update confirms their appearance on tonight's broadcast.

In the lead-up to this event, WWE has been airing vignettes that show Kross hinting at a formidable alliance, with enigmatic silhouettes in the background. Fans have identified these figures as AOP and Ellering.

Interestingly, AOP had been secretly re-signed by WWE towards the end of 2022.