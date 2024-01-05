Kevin Dunn Exits WWE Amidst Feelings of Disrespect

Kevin Dunn, a long-time confidant and key figure behind the scenes at WWE, recently concluded his tenure with the company at the end of 2023. Dunn, known for overseeing WWE TV production for many years, made the decision to leave following the internal changes post the TKO merger.

Reports indicate that Dunn's influence had waned in the period following Vince McMahon's departure from the helm. His choice to exit was influenced by the new direction under TKO's leadership, with a source mentioning that Dunn was not inclined to comply with directives that didn't align with his vision. Despite not planning to retire, Dunn is exploring opportunities in film and television, steering clear of wrestling-related projects, as per Pwinsider.

Dunn's departure, though marked by commendations, was also tinged with a sense of disrespect, leading to his decision to leave. He was notably identified as a staunch "Vince McMahon Guy," with sources revealing that the relationship between Dunn and the company had deteriorated, growing increasingly strained in the weeks following his notice, which was given during Christmas week.