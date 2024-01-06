WWE Announces Two New Matches For Next Week’s WWE RAW

WWE has unveiled two exciting matchups for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode, the second of the New Year 2024.

The announcement made on Saturday revealed that JD McDonagh will face The Miz, and Kofi Kingston will go head-to-head with Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium in single matches. These bouts are set to be featured in the next week's three-hour WWE on USA Network's red brand show.

Additionally, the January 8, 2024 episode will see the much-anticipated return of CM Punk. Other high-profile matches include Cody Rhodes taking on Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor battling Tommaso Ciampa, and a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship clash with Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defending their titles against Chelsea Green & Piper Niven.