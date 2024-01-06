WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Two New Matches For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2024

WWE has unveiled two exciting matchups for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode, the second of the New Year 2024.

The announcement made on Saturday revealed that JD McDonagh will face The Miz, and Kofi Kingston will go head-to-head with Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium in single matches. These bouts are set to be featured in the next week's three-hour WWE on USA Network's red brand show.

Additionally, the January 8, 2024 episode will see the much-anticipated return of CM Punk. Other high-profile matches include Cody Rhodes taking on Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor battling Tommaso Ciampa, and a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship clash with Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defending their titles against Chelsea Green & Piper Niven.

Tags: #wwe #raw

