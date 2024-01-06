WWE SmackDown Overnight Ratings Climb with New Year’s Revolution Special

TV Series Finale recently reported the preliminary overnight ratings and viewership numbers for the latest WWE SmackDown episode. The show marked its return to a live weekly format with the New Year’s Revolution special, following a pre-recorded "Best of 2023" episode the previous week.

The New Year’s Revolution special attracted an average of 2.33 million viewers in the overnight preliminary figures. This is a significant increase from the 1.32 million viewers who tuned in for the previous week's taped episode. The week before that, SmackDown had an average overnight viewership of 2.01 million, while the final audience count for the "Best of 2023" special reached 1.355 million.

In the crucial P18-49 demographic, SmackDown scored an average rating of 0.6. This is a notable rise from the 0.26 overnight rating of the previous week, which eventually finalized at 0.28. For comparison, the show had drawn a 0.50 in the overnight ratings two weeks prior, with a final rating of 0.55.

A highlight of last night's WWE SmackDown was Roman Reigns' appearance, which unexpectedly led to a main event outcome where he will now confront three challengers for his title at the Royal Rumble.