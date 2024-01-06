WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Next Week's WWE SmackDown to Feature Three Major Matchups

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2024

Next week's WWE SmackDown episode is shaping up to be an exciting event.

In the recent "New Year's Revolution" edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, three major matches were announced for the upcoming show.

Scheduled for the January 12, 2024, episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX is a high-profile women's match featuring Bianca Belair taking on Bayley.

Additionally, the lineup includes Cameron Grimes facing Grayson Waller, and a tag-team showdown with the LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde going up against Angel & Humberto.

Paul Ellering Returns to Spearhead Formidable New Faction with Karrion Kross and AOP

A New Force Emerges on WWE SmackDown: Paul Ellering Leads Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and AOP in Dominant Debut In a stunning turn of events d [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 06, 2024 08:28AM


