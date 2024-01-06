Next Week's WWE SmackDown to Feature Three Major Matchups

Next week's WWE SmackDown episode is shaping up to be an exciting event.

In the recent "New Year's Revolution" edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, three major matches were announced for the upcoming show.

Scheduled for the January 12, 2024, episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX is a high-profile women's match featuring Bianca Belair taking on Bayley.

Additionally, the lineup includes Cameron Grimes facing Grayson Waller, and a tag-team showdown with the LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde going up against Angel & Humberto.