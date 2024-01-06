Paul Ellering Returns to Spearhead Formidable New Faction with Karrion Kross and AOP

A New Force Emerges on WWE SmackDown: Paul Ellering Leads Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and AOP in Dominant Debut

In a stunning turn of events during the "New Year’s Revolution" episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, a new faction made a powerful entrance. Wrestling legend and manager Paul Ellering made a triumphant return, aligning himself with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. This surprise appearance quickly escalated when Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, who were in the midst of a promo segment, became targets of a stealth attack.

The assailants, none other than the returning Authors of Pain (AOP), ambushed Lashley and The Street Profits from behind, leading to a chaotic scene in the ring. The newly formed group, comprising Karrion Kross, Scarlett, AOP, and under the guidance of Paul Ellering, left a lasting impression as they stood united and victorious at the entrance ramp, signaling a new era on the blue brand.