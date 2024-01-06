WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Paul Ellering Returns to Spearhead Formidable New Faction with Karrion Kross and AOP

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2024

Paul Ellering Returns to Spearhead Formidable New Faction with Karrion Kross and AOP

A New Force Emerges on WWE SmackDown: Paul Ellering Leads Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and AOP in Dominant Debut

In a stunning turn of events during the "New Year’s Revolution" episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, a new faction made a powerful entrance. Wrestling legend and manager Paul Ellering made a triumphant return, aligning himself with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. This surprise appearance quickly escalated when Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, who were in the midst of a promo segment, became targets of a stealth attack.

The assailants, none other than the returning Authors of Pain (AOP), ambushed Lashley and The Street Profits from behind, leading to a chaotic scene in the ring. The newly formed group, comprising Karrion Kross, Scarlett, AOP, and under the guidance of Paul Ellering, left a lasting impression as they stood united and victorious at the entrance ramp, signaling a new era on the blue brand.


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #the authors of pain #aop #paul ellering

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85552/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π