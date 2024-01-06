WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sheamus Expresses Desire to Headline WrestleMania Prior to WWE Retirement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2024

"The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus, a veteran of WWE has had an illustrious career that spans many years.

Yet, his ambitions extend far beyond his current achievements.

In a recent interview with Virgin Media Sports Stories, Sheamus expressed his remaining aspirations within WWE as he contemplates retirement.

He stated, “The Intercontinental Title,” emphasizing this as his primary goal. Additionally, he expressed a strong desire to headline WrestleMania, saying, “I want to main event WrestleMania, too. I want to main event WrestleMania, that’s another one.”

Expanding on his ambitions, Sheamus remarked, “The IC Title and main event WrestleMania are the two things I want to do. I should have main evented WrestleMania [39]. It should have gone on last. It stole the show at WrestleMania. Nothing came close, match-wise, the match me, Gunther, and Drew [McIntyre] had. I knew that was always going to be the case. I was so close (to winning the IC Title) at Mania, and it just got taken away from me.”

Tags: #wwe #sheamus

