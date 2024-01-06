Chad Kroeger of Nickelback Spotted Behind the Scenes at WWE SmackDown

During the “New Year’s Revolution” edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Chad Kroeger, the lead vocalist of Nickelback, was spotted at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
The event marked the first SmackDown of 2024, where WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque captured a moment with the Canadian musician, posing for a backstage photo in front of the illuminated WWE logo.
Triple H humorously captioned the photo with Kroeger, “Look at this photograph,” a nod to the famous Nickelback song, and shared it on his official social media account (see below).
Look at this photograph. #SmackDown @Nickelback pic.twitter.com/Uz5AuqIBt3— Triple H (@TripleH) January 6, 2024
