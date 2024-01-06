WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Chad Kroeger of Nickelback Spotted Behind the Scenes at WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2024

Chad Kroeger of Nickelback Spotted Behind the Scenes at WWE SmackDown

During the “New Year’s Revolution” edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Chad Kroeger, the lead vocalist of Nickelback, was spotted at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The event marked the first SmackDown of 2024, where WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque captured a moment with the Canadian musician, posing for a backstage photo in front of the illuminated WWE logo.

Triple H humorously captioned the photo with Kroeger, “Look at this photograph,” a nod to the famous Nickelback song, and shared it on his official social media account (see below).

Paul Ellering Returns to Spearhead Formidable New Faction with Karrion Kross and AOP

A New Force Emerges on WWE SmackDown: Paul Ellering Leads Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and AOP in Dominant Debut In a stunning turn of events d [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 06, 2024 08:28AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #new years revolution #nickelback #chad kroeger

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85560/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π