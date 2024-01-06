WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Producers Revealed For WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2024

In this week's action-packed "New Year's Revolution" episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, broadcast live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on January 5, 2024, a team of talented producers orchestrated the excitement. 

- The U.S. title contender tournament finals featuring Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar was produced by Shane Helms.

- The segment with Bobby Lashley, Street Profits, AOP, and Karrion Kross was crafted by Jason Jordan.

- Petey Williams was the creative force behind the IYO SKY vs. Michin WWE Women’s title match.

- The Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Pretty Deadly tag-team match was produced by Shawn Daivari.

- The triple threat title eliminator main event between Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight was overseen by Michael Hayes.

- The Bayley vs. Chelsea Green dark match was another Jason Jordan production.

- Nick Aldis took the reins for the Gable Steveson vs. Cedric Alexander dark match.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #new years revolution

