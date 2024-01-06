WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Revealed: WWE Leading Merchandise Sellers for December

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2024

Revealed: WWE Leading Merchandise Sellers for December

In December, Cody Rhodes emerged as the top merchandise seller for WWE, outpacing all other stars in the company. CM Punk followed closely behind in the second spot in terms of revenue generation. This information was provided by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, detailing the rankings as follows:

Cody Rhodes (Items in top 10 daily: 0) [reverse rank value: 6,175]
CM Punk (109) [5,678]
Jey Uso (77) [5,158]
LA Knight (38) [4,723]
Randy Orton (52) [3,891]
Bray Wyatt (15) [2,339]
John Cena (7) [2,235]
Rhea Ripley (2) [1,436]
Roman Reigns (2) [1,389]
Stone Cold Steve Austin (0) [1,232]

Fatal-4-Way Clash Confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2024

During the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, dubbed "New Year's Revolution," held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 06, 2024 08:36AM


Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85557/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π