Revealed: WWE Leading Merchandise Sellers for December

In December, Cody Rhodes emerged as the top merchandise seller for WWE, outpacing all other stars in the company. CM Punk followed closely behind in the second spot in terms of revenue generation. This information was provided by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, detailing the rankings as follows:
Cody Rhodes (Items in top 10 daily: 0) [reverse rank value: 6,175]
CM Punk (109) [5,678]
Jey Uso (77) [5,158]
LA Knight (38) [4,723]
Randy Orton (52) [3,891]
Bray Wyatt (15) [2,339]
John Cena (7) [2,235]
Rhea Ripley (2) [1,436]
Roman Reigns (2) [1,389]
Stone Cold Steve Austin (0) [1,232]
