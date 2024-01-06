Fatal-4-Way Clash Confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2024

During the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, dubbed "New Year's Revolution," held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, a significant announcement was made regarding the main event for WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

The evening's highlight was a triple-threat match featuring Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles, vying to become the number one contender for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

The match took an unexpected turn when Roman Reigns, alongside Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, intervened. Their attempt to dominate the competitors backfired spectacularly. In a surprising twist, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis intervened, reprimanding Paul Heyman and setting up a fatal-four-way for Reigns. He will now defend his title against Orton, Knight, and Styles at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

This match will be a part of a thrilling lineup that includes Kevin Owens versus Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship, among other eagerly anticipated bouts.