WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Bianca Belair Confirms Participation in 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2024

Bianca Belair Confirms Participation in 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair, known as "The EST of WWE," has been confirmed as a participant in this year's 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

In the recent "New Year's Revolution" edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Bianca Belair made a backstage appearance. She interrupted Damage CTRL's celebration of IYO SKY's notable win over Michin, which saw SKY retain her WWE Women’s Championship. During this encounter, Belair exchanged words with the group members and subsequently announced her entry into the Women’s Royal Rumble match, marking her participation in the first WWE premium live event of 2024.

Bobby Lashley Confirms Entry into 2024 Royal Rumble Match

In the recent "New Year's Revolution" episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Bobby Lashley, known as "The All Mighty," made a signifi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 06, 2024 08:26AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #royal rumble #bianca belair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85553/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π