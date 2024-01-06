Bianca Belair Confirms Participation in 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair, known as "The EST of WWE," has been confirmed as a participant in this year's 30-woman Royal Rumble match.
In the recent "New Year's Revolution" edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Bianca Belair made a backstage appearance. She interrupted Damage CTRL's celebration of IYO SKY's notable win over Michin, which saw SKY retain her WWE Women’s Championship. During this encounter, Belair exchanged words with the group members and subsequently announced her entry into the Women’s Royal Rumble match, marking her participation in the first WWE premium live event of 2024.
@BiancaBelairWWE and @fightbobby have declared for the Royal Rumble match at January 27th 2024.#SmackDown #BiancaBelair #Bobbylashey pic.twitter.com/bcPaNutUFG— Ěmpèrór Smith (@EnyinnayaSmith) January 6, 2024
