Bobby Lashley Confirms Entry into 2024 Royal Rumble Match

In the recent "New Year's Revolution" episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Bobby Lashley, known as "The All Mighty," made a significant announcement during an in-ring segment with The Street Profits. After acknowledging the tag-team aspirations of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, Lashley shifted focus to his own goals. Emphasizing his intent to reclaim his "All Mighty" status in 2024, Lashley declared his official participation in this year's 30-man Royal Rumble match.

