Another Potential Surprise Comeback Rumored for Tonight's WWE SmackDown in Vancouver

Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown could be a night to remember.

Earlier today, we shared news about the potential return of Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Adding to the excitement, PWInsider.com has reported that Gable Steveson, the former Olympic gold medalist and WWE NXT standout, has been seen in Vancouver today, where WWE's blue brand show on FOX is set to take place.

While Steveson's presence in Vancouver is clearly for WWE-related reasons, it remains unconfirmed if he will appear on tonight's two-hour broadcast.

It should be noted that Steveson has been present at several WWE TV tapings recently, typically participating in dark matches rather than the televised segments.