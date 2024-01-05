Matt Riddle Reflects on WWE Release: Expresses No Resentment

In a recent conversation with Ryan Gaydos from FoxNews.com, Matt Riddle opened up about his departure from WWE, expressing a lack of bitterness towards the organization. . Riddle acknowledged the intense scrutiny that comes with working for WWE, noting that every action is closely examined. He understands that WWE's decisions are based on their perception of situations, and he respects their right to manage their company as they see fit.

“No, I have no hard feelings. And I would just say, with WWE, they run a ship, they run it a certain way, and when you work for WWE, everything you do is under a magnifying glass. It doesn’t matter if you did anything wrong, if you did something right, if it was in between, it’s perception. And the WWE, unfortunately, if a situation happens, and they don’t like the perception, they make their decision. But I’m not going to argue with them. That’s their company. I don’t run it. I just worked there.

I’m thankful that they gave me the time that they did and that’s all I can say. I have zero hard feelings. I don’t know if I can say that for them. They might have some hard feelings, but I feel like they’re pretty professional. They’re more about that paper, that money. So, I don’t think there’s any hard feelings. I mean, they did have to pay me for three months when I didn’t work. That was on them. They fired me.”