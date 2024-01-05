WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Natalya Declares WWE as Her Life's Passion in Celebrating 17-Year Contract Milestone

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2024

WWE Superstar Natalya recently expressed her deep appreciation for her long-standing career with the company, marking the 17th anniversary of her signing. On Twitter, she shared her reflections on her journey since joining WWE in 2007, emphasizing how integral her career has been to her life.

Natalya's tweet highlighted her enduring passion for wrestling: “Today is 17 years since I signed with @WWE, and my love for this business has only grown. I have never taken a single day for granted, because I learned early, that the amazing position I have is leased, never owned. So wherever the next 17 takes us, just know I’ll be calling someone B*tch! (IYKYK!) and locking them in Sharpshooter. Because this isn’t a career for me. It’s my life.”

Throughout her tenure with WWE, Natalya has achieved significant milestones, including winning the WWE Divas Title in 2010, becoming the SmackDown Women’s Champion in 2017, and securing the Women’s Tag Team Titles in 2021.

