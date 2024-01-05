News on Scheduled Main Event for WWE WrestleMania 40

The Rock's recent appearance on WWE's Monday night show sparked excitement and speculation about his wrestling future. Addressing the audience, he hinted at a potential rivalry by questioning whether he should claim the "head of the table," a clear nod towards a possible showdown with Roman Reigns. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this matchup is currently the top contender to headline the second day of WrestleMania 40.

Discussions about a bout between The Rock and Reigns have been ongoing for several years. However, The Rock's busy Hollywood schedule consistently interfered, particularly with his ability to prepare for a WrestleMania main event. Although there were considerations for this match in Dallas or Los Angeles, timing and training constraints always posed a challenge. Last year, these hurdles led to Cody Rhodes taking the WrestleMania spot. The Rock later acknowledged in an interview that plans for a match against Roman Reigns were in the works but ultimately did not materialize.

Intriguingly, there's also speculation about the match possibly taking place at the Elimination Chamber event in February. This rumor is fueled by reports that the Australian government has expressed interest in having The Rock participate in the show. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has even suggested that Reigns might face both The Rock and Rhodes, but in separate matches on different nights.