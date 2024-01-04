Rick Boogs Reveals How Vince McMahon's Exit from WWE Creative Affected His Career

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, as reported by Fightful, Rick Boogs opened up about his perspective on how Vince McMahon's departure from WWE creative impacted his career. Boogs, who was released from WWE in September of the previous year, reflected on the changes in his career trajectory following McMahon's exit.

Discussing the influence of Vince McMahon's removal on his career, Boogs said, “Well, I mean, if you look at it objectively, look at my NXT run and then look at when I was seen by Vince and look at that run. Then, when management and the whole regime changed again, look at that run. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, he was injured.’ I was supposed to be brought back early when I wasn’t cleared, a month or two after rehab. I was really pumped. ‘Yeah, let’s get back out there,’ and it was kiboshed.”

Boogs also touched upon the notion that someone might have held a grudge against him, stating, “Grudge isn’t the right word. In development, I was told, ‘You have an awesome personality, and people like you, and the crowd is with you. Just keep getting better in the ring.’ Basically, with that regime, that’s all I ever heard. Dude, this is scripted television. We can make this whatever. It’s frustrating, but at the same time, I get where both sides are coming from.”