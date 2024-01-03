WWE Eyes Top Free Agent for Potential Signing

WWE officials have reportedly taken a keen interest in a notable free agent, eyeing a potential addition to their roster.
Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling has revealed that World Wrestling Entertainment holds a strong interest in Kamille, the former NWA Women’s World Champion. According to Hausman, Kamille is prominently featured on WWE’s recruitment list, especially in the wake of the recent UFC and WWE merger.
Furthermore, it's believed that the WWE's ownership group, TKO Group, is currently in an aggressive phase of talent acquisition. Kamille, during her tenure with NWA, impressively held the NWA Women’s title for 814 days, eventually dropping the title to Kenzie Page in August 2023.
