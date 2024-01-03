WWE Abandoned Idea to Revive Popular Attitude Era Faction

In a recent revelation, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, now known as Adam Copeland in AEW, shared intriguing details about the formation of the Judgment Day group in WWE. During his appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast, Edge disclosed that the original concept for the group was influenced by a notable faction from The Attitude Era.

The Judgment Day, initially led by Edge, began with Damian Priest joining forces with him. This alliance was formed at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. The group expanded with the addition of Rhea Ripley, followed by Finn Balor in June 2022. However, in a surprising turn of events, the trio of Priest, Ripley, and Balor ousted Edge from the group he founded.

Edge revealed that the idea of reviving a concept similar to "The New Brood," a prominent group from his past, was proposed to him. "Well, you know, with the initial inception of the Judgement Day, I really wanted it to be these underutilized talents that I thought could be far more than what they were being utilized for. Rhea Ripley is a star and Damian Priest is a star and Finn Balor’s a star," Edge explained.

The concept evolved from a duo to a quartet, with Edge initially suggesting Ripley and Priest, and later agreeing to include Balor. "So initially, it was brought to me like, ‘Hey, we want to kind of start a New Brood,’ or something that feels somewhat like that. I’m like, ‘Who would it be?’ I was like, ‘Ripley and Priest.’ ‘Well, we want it to be four.’ So, it’s like.. Balor! Okay, well, then it was like, ‘We want somebody really huge.’ I was like, okay.. all right.. and then I got a text two weeks later. ‘How about Balor?’ I’m like, ‘Yep! amazing idea.’"