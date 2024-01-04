Is Road Dogg Superior to MJF in Sports Entertainment? WWE Legend Weighs In

WWE Hall of Famer and producer Road Dogg Brian James recently shared his thoughts on whether he considers himself a better sports entertainer than AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman. On his podcast, “Oh … You Didn’t Know?”, Dogg was candid in his assessment. “The fact that I’ve taken this long should make everybody mad. Are they pissed, you think, by now,” he mused. He acknowledged MJF's strengths, saying, “He’s a really great promo. He’s not a great wrestler, in my mind, but I wasn’t even a good one, so I don’t compare that to.” Dogg then made his stance clear: “Let me just give this to you plain and simple. The Road Dogg is a better sports entertainer than MJF. That is no disrespect to MJF, I’ve met the individual, very respectful young man, very smart young man. Smart in the way he eats, the way he trains, surpasses me in everything, but I wanted to make the one line that everybody will read very clear; I’m a better sports entertainer than MJF.”

Dogg continued to express his respect for MJF, recounting a positive experience they shared. “I think the dude is a good dude. Spent some time with him at a…sat with him and Billy [Billy Gunn] while we watched Grado work at the convention we were at, and had a blast. Great guy. Great at what we do. Would be tremendous in WWE. Never say never. I hope I get the opportunity to work with him. Again, let me make it very simple for you guys; I’m a better sports entertainer than MJF.”