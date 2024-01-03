Insights from WWE Day 1 Pre-Show Talent Meeting, Latest on Kevin Dunn’s Successor

PWInsider has reported that WWE President Nick Khan and Executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque commended Kevin Dunn, a long-standing top producer for WWE, during a pre-show talent meeting before the WWE Day 1 special episode of Monday Night RAW in San Diego, CA. They acknowledged Dunn's significant contributions and leadership, noting that he has led the company with “strength.”

The meeting also highlighted that WWE's future leadership would maintain this strength. Additionally, discussions within WWE suggest Chris Kaiser, the Executive Vice President of Television, as a likely successor to Dunn. Kaiser, a key figure in WWE for nearly a decade, has been deeply involved in managing and overseeing television production.

Sources indicate that while Dunn officially approved decisions, Kaiser has been actively involved in the operational aspects for some time, suggesting a smooth transition in leadership.