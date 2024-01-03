WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Insights from WWE Day 1 Pre-Show Talent Meeting, Latest on Kevin Dunn’s Successor

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2024

Insights from WWE Day 1 Pre-Show Talent Meeting, Latest on Kevin Dunn’s Successor

PWInsider has reported that WWE President Nick Khan and Executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque commended Kevin Dunn, a long-standing top producer for WWE, during a pre-show talent meeting before the WWE Day 1 special episode of Monday Night RAW in San Diego, CA. They acknowledged Dunn's significant contributions and leadership, noting that he has led the company with “strength.”

The meeting also highlighted that WWE's future leadership would maintain this strength. Additionally, discussions within WWE suggest Chris Kaiser, the Executive Vice President of Television, as a likely successor to Dunn. Kaiser, a key figure in WWE for nearly a decade, has been deeply involved in managing and overseeing television production.

Sources indicate that while Dunn officially approved decisions, Kaiser has been actively involved in the operational aspects for some time, suggesting a smooth transition in leadership.

WWE Eyes Top Free Agent for Potential Signing

WWE officials have reportedly taken a keen interest in a notable free agent, eyeing a potential addition to their roster. Nick Hausman of H [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 03, 2024 06:35PM


Tags: #wwe #kevin dunn #triple h #nick khan #raw #day 1

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85514/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π