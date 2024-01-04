WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler, Unleashes Chaos in 'Wanted Man' Vignette Post-NJPW Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2024

Nic Nemeth Emerges as a "Wanted Man" in New Vignette Following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Appearance

Nic Nemeth, better known as Dolph Ziggler, alongside his brother Ryan Nemeth, recently released a captivating vignette titled "Wanted Man." This creative piece features Nic in handcuffs, portrayed as a sought-after individual, and includes an intense scene where he combats zombies, culminating in a dramatic superkick that decapitates one of them.

Since his departure from WWE in September 2023 and the conclusion of his 90-day non-compete clause in December, Nic has been a notable free agent in the wrestling world. Meanwhile, his brother Ryan maintains his contract with AEW.

Their recent involvement in NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 was not limited to appearances. Nic notably engaged in a heated confrontation with the newly crowned IWGP Global Champion David Finlay, following Finlay's victory over Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay.

David Finlay Triumphs in IWGP Global Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

David Finlay emerged victorious in the IWGP Global Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, overcoming formidable opponents Jon Moxley and Will [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 04, 2024 07:12AM


Tags: #njpw #wrestle kingdom #dolph ziggler #nic nemeth

