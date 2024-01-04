Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler, Unleashes Chaos in 'Wanted Man' Vignette Post-NJPW Appearance

Nic Nemeth Emerges as a "Wanted Man" in New Vignette Following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Appearance

Nic Nemeth, better known as Dolph Ziggler, alongside his brother Ryan Nemeth, recently released a captivating vignette titled "Wanted Man." This creative piece features Nic in handcuffs, portrayed as a sought-after individual, and includes an intense scene where he combats zombies, culminating in a dramatic superkick that decapitates one of them.

Since his departure from WWE in September 2023 and the conclusion of his 90-day non-compete clause in December, Nic has been a notable free agent in the wrestling world. Meanwhile, his brother Ryan maintains his contract with AEW.

Their recent involvement in NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 was not limited to appearances. Nic notably engaged in a heated confrontation with the newly crowned IWGP Global Champion David Finlay, following Finlay's victory over Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay.