David Finlay Triumphs in IWGP Global Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

David Finlay emerged victorious in the IWGP Global Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, overcoming formidable opponents Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay in a thrilling three-way match.

The climax of the match was a sequence of high-octane moves, beginning with Ospreay taking down Moxley with a hidden blade. Finlay then seized the moment, delivering Into Oblivion followed by a Super Into Oblivion to Ospreay, clinching his victory.

The match began with Moxley and Ospreay initially teaming up against Finlay, a strategy they had hinted at during the pre-match press conference. Despite their efforts, Finlay withstood the early onslaught, leading to a shift in dynamics as Moxley and Ospreay eventually turned their attention to each other.

The intense battle featured not just skillful wrestling but also the use of tables and chairs, adding to the drama. The match also saw interference from Bullet Club WAR DOGS members Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd. Post-match, Finlay's celebration was interrupted by a confrontation with Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), who was spectating from ringside, sparking a brawl between the two.

This championship win is particularly significant as it follows Finlay's previous action of destroying the IWGP United States/United Kingdom Championships at NJPW Power Struggle, leading to the creation of the IWGP Global Championship.