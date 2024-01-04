WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
El Desperado Triumphs Over Hiromu Takahashi to Reclaim IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 18"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2024

El Desperado Secures IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

In a stunning display at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, El Desperado emerged victorious, clinching the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title from Hiromu Takahashi. The match saw Desperado executing a Pinche Loco, only for Hiromu to resiliently kick out. Undeterred, Desperado delivered a second Pinche Loco, decisively dropping Hiromu. In a strategic move, Desperado didn't immediately pin but instead executed a spinning Pinche Loco, sealing his triumph.

This victory marks El Desperado's third tenure as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. Takahashi's reign, lasting a year, included seven successful defenses of the title.

Guerrillas of Destiny Triumph at Wrestle Kingdom 18, Capture First IWGP Tag Team Titles

Guerrillas of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) clinched the IWGP Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, overpowering Bishamo [...]

