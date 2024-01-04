El Desperado Triumphs Over Hiromu Takahashi to Reclaim IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 18"

El Desperado Secures IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

In a stunning display at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, El Desperado emerged victorious, clinching the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title from Hiromu Takahashi. The match saw Desperado executing a Pinche Loco, only for Hiromu to resiliently kick out. Undeterred, Desperado delivered a second Pinche Loco, decisively dropping Hiromu. In a strategic move, Desperado didn't immediately pin but instead executed a spinning Pinche Loco, sealing his triumph.

This victory marks El Desperado's third tenure as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. Takahashi's reign, lasting a year, included seven successful defenses of the title.