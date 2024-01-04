WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Guerrillas of Destiny Triumph at Wrestle Kingdom 18, Capture First IWGP Tag Team Titles

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2024

Guerrillas of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) clinched the IWGP Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, overpowering Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI). The decisive moment came when GOD executed a CR3 & an Avalanche Thunderkiss combination, sealing their triumph.

In a notable ringside presence, Nic Nemeth (previously known as Dolph Ziggler) and Ryan Nemeth observed the high-stakes match, yet remained uninvolved throughout the contest and subsequent celebrations.

This victory signifies Guerrillas of Destiny's inaugural IWGP Tag Team Championship win, adding to their impressive resume which includes a 87-day reign as NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions.

