Guerrillas of Destiny Triumph at Wrestle Kingdom 18, Capture First IWGP Tag Team Titles

Guerrillas of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) clinched the IWGP Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, overpowering Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI). The decisive moment came when GOD executed a CR3 & an Avalanche Thunderkiss combination, sealing their triumph.

In a notable ringside presence, Nic Nemeth (previously known as Dolph Ziggler) and Ryan Nemeth observed the high-stakes match, yet remained uninvolved throughout the contest and subsequent celebrations.

This victory signifies Guerrillas of Destiny's inaugural IWGP Tag Team Championship win, adding to their impressive resume which includes a 87-day reign as NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions.