WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Nic Nemeth and Brother Ryan Make Unexpected Ringside Appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2024

Nic Nemeth and Brother Ryan Make Unexpected Ringside Appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

Dolph Ziggler, known in real life as Nic Nemeth, alongside his brother Ryan Nemeth, made an unexpected appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18. The duo was spotted at ringside, donned in suits, closely observing the events. Their arrival was notably timed just before the IWGP and NJPW Strong Tag Team Title match featuring Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) against El Phantasmo & Hikuleo.

Currently, Ziggler is exploring his options as a free agent following his release from WWE in September 2023. Meanwhile, Ryan maintains an active presence in AEW and frequently appears on ROH TV.

Tama Tonga Reclaims NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

In a stunning display of resilience and skill, Tama Tonga triumphed over Shingo Takagi to win back the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 04, 2024 05:58AM


Tags: #njpw #wrestle kingdom #nic nemeth #ryan nemeth #wwe #dolph ziggler

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85521/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π