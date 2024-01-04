Nic Nemeth and Brother Ryan Make Unexpected Ringside Appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

Dolph Ziggler, known in real life as Nic Nemeth, alongside his brother Ryan Nemeth, made an unexpected appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18. The duo was spotted at ringside, donned in suits, closely observing the events. Their arrival was notably timed just before the IWGP and NJPW Strong Tag Team Title match featuring Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) against El Phantasmo & Hikuleo.

Currently, Ziggler is exploring his options as a free agent following his release from WWE in September 2023. Meanwhile, Ryan maintains an active presence in AEW and frequently appears on ROH TV.