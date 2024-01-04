Tama Tonga Reclaims NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

In a stunning display of resilience and skill, Tama Tonga triumphed over Shingo Takagi to win back the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. Tonga secured his victory using a combination of his signature moves: the Styles Clash, Gun Stun, and Jay Driller. Despite facing formidable offense from Takagi, including a Gun Stun, Pumping Bomber, and Last Of The Dragon, Tonga persevered to claim the title.

This victory marks Tonga's fourth tenure as the NEVER Openweight Champion. Shingo's reign, which lasted 68 days, included one successful title defense before Tonga's decisive win.