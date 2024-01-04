WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tama Tonga Reclaims NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2024

In a stunning display of resilience and skill, Tama Tonga triumphed over Shingo Takagi to win back the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. Tonga secured his victory using a combination of his signature moves: the Styles Clash, Gun Stun, and Jay Driller. Despite facing formidable offense from Takagi, including a Gun Stun, Pumping Bomber, and Last Of The Dragon, Tonga persevered to claim the title.

This victory marks Tonga's fourth tenure as the NEVER Openweight Champion. Shingo's reign, which lasted 68 days, included one successful title defense before Tonga's decisive win.


