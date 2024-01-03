Kimber Lee's DUI Case Pre-Trial Hearing Postponed

The pre-trial hearing for former Impact Wrestling star Kimber Lee, originally scheduled for yesterday, has been postponed to February 6th, 2023. Lee is facing multiple charges, including DUI, resisting an officer with violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer, stemming from an incident on May 11th, 2023. According to PWInsider, the delay was granted following a request from Lee's legal representatives, who are currently arranging depositions. One such deposition, involving the arresting officer, is scheduled for January 11th.

The arrest occurred after an officer observed Lee's car stopped on a road, facing the wrong way. During the traffic stop, her vehicle nearly hit a guardrail before stopping in a shopping center parking lot. The police report noted that Lee, who was driving, appeared to be slurring her words and was confused about the reason for the stop. She reportedly attempted to leave the scene multiple times and resisted arrest, striking and kicking the officer, which led to additional charges.

The report further details that Lee's blood alcohol level was 0.14, significantly above Florida's legal limit of 0.08. She allegedly refused to provide a second sample for testing. Lee has pleaded not guilty to all charges, with her plea entered on July 7th.