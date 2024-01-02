Major Update on Trinity Fatu's TNA Contract Status, WWE Insiders Anticipate Her Return

Fightful Select has reported that Trinity Fatu, the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion, is nearing the end of her contract with TNA, potentially entering free agency. While a precise expiration date for her contract hasn't been confirmed, it's speculated that it could coincide with the January 13th Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Las Vegas, where she is set to defend her title against Jordynne Grace. Trinity, a former WWE star, joined TNA in spring 2023 and rapidly rose to prominence within the promotion.

In related news, sources from WWE have expressed interest in Trinity's return. According to Fightful, there's a strong belief within WWE circles that her comeback is likely. WWE's interest in re-signing Trinity was evident as early as 2023, but a hiring freeze at the time hindered any potential deal. A source from WWE mentioned that it would take a significant turn of events for Trinity not to rejoin WWE.