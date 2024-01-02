Kurt Angle Confirms His WWE Status

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is gearing up for a return to the small screen. Although he hasn't been seen on WWE television since his appearance at the 30th-anniversary celebration of Monday Night Raw on January 23rd, 2023,

Speaking at the Steel City Comic Con, Angle revealed his ongoing contract with WWE and his anticipation of participating in major events like the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. However, he made it clear that his in-ring wrestling days are behind him.

“Yeah, I’ll talk all day and night, but I’m not going to wrestle. I’m 55 going on 80. WWE has utilized me. Last year, I did a segment in Pittsburgh where I had the milk truck in the arena and I sprayed down Chad Gable and Otis with milk. That was a remake of what I did against Steve Austin in 2001. They also had a birthday celebration for me.

I do certain events with them. I’m still signed with them, I have a contract with WWE. I’m sure they’re going to possibly use me for something at WrestleMania or Royal Rumble or something. They always come up with something. I’ll eventually do something crazy with WWE and I’m sure I will in the future.”