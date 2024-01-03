Dispelling Rumors: What Triple H's WWE 2024 Announcement Isn't

The upcoming WWE Preview Special 2024, set to air on Peacock this Thursday, is expected to include a significant announcement from Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as previously mentioned.
Speculation has been rife on social media, with various posts hinting that the announcement might involve a collaboration with TNA Wrestling.
However, according to PWInsider, insiders from WWE are adamant that Triple H's forthcoming announcement is not connected to TNA Wrestling.
⚡ WWE RAW Day 1 Sees Spike in Viewership
As per the data from WrestleNomics, the episode attracted an average of 1,751,000 viewers and achieved a 0.60 rating in the coveted 18-49 de [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 03, 2024 06:25PM
