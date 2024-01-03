WWE RAW Day 1 Sees Spike in Viewership

As per the data from WrestleNomics, the episode attracted an average of 1,751,000 viewers and achieved a 0.60 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic. This marks a significant increase from the December 25th episode, a "Best Of" 2023 compilation, which garnered less than a million viewers and a 0.18 rating in the same demographic. However, when compared to the same day in 2023, Day 1 experienced a drop in overall viewership but an uptick in the key demographic.

Highlights of the show included Becky Lynch going head-to-head with Nia Jax, Seth Rollins defending the heavyweight championship against Drew McIntyre, and the much-anticipated return of The Rock, hinting at a possible showdown with Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.