The Rock Shares His Thoughts on WWE RAW Day 1 Comeback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2024

"The Great One," The Rock, made a thrilling comeback on the January 1 episode of WWE RAW, igniting fan excitement. He responded to Jinder Mahal's negative remarks about the United States, fueling speculation about a potential face-off with Roman Reigns.

Following his appearance, The Rock took to Instagram to share his thoughts on his return, emphasizing the profound connection he felt with the audience. He described this experience as an extraordinary start to 2024, ending his post with a hint of more to come: “We’re just getting started.”

It all feels different. The theme, the audience, the bond, the response, the energy, the goosebumps – the mana. An amazing way to welcome 2024. Thankful, honored & motivated to always be, the People’s Champ. We’re just getting started ⛰️

His return has led to widespread speculation and excitement about future WWE events, particularly regarding a potential clash between The Rock and Roman Reigns.


