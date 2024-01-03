Inside Scoop: Deonna Purrazzo's Strategy in Free Agency, Discussions with WWE & AEW Revealed

Heading into 2024, "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo is poised to explore a wealth of opportunities as a free agent.

As previously mentioned, Purrazzo's contract with TNA IMPACT Wrestling is set to expire, opening the door to numerous possibilities that are already being presented to her.

According to Fightful Select, interest in Purrazzo from various professional wrestling organizations began to surface even before her contract with TNA IMPACT Wrestling came to an end.

Purrazzo had expressed a preference for a destination that would allow her the flexibility to navigate the free agent market upon her contract's expiration.

While there have been discussions with WWE, internal sources indicate that most negotiations with free agents are expected to resume after the onset of the New Year 2024.

In the realm of independent wrestling, "The Virtuosa" has attracted considerable attention from several smaller entities, suggesting a potential independent circuit journey as a viable option in her free agency.

Furthermore, the report includes that she has engaged in conversations with AEW.