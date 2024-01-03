Jody Threat Joins the Lineup for Knockouts Ultimate X Match at TNA Hard To Kill 2024

TNA Wrestling has confirmed Jody Threat as the third competitor in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA Hard To Kill 2024.

The announcement was made on social media by TNA Wrestling, revealing Jody Threat's participation in the highly anticipated Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA Hard To Kill. This event marks the first pay-per-view under the revived TNA Wrestling banner.

Gisele Shaw and Xia Brookside were previously announced as the initial two competitors in this exciting match-up.

The event, TNA Hard To Kill, is set to be held at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, January 13, 2024.