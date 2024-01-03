WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Adam Copeland Reveals Dream Retirement Scenario at Maple Leaf Gardens

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2024

Adam Copeland Reveals Dream Retirement Scenario at Maple Leaf Gardens

In a heartfelt revelation during his recent appearance on NotSam Wrestling, wrestling icon Adam Copeland, better known as the Rated-R Superstar, shared his ideal retirement scenario. Copeland, who has had a storied career in professional wrestling, expressed a deep personal connection to Maple Leaf Gardens in Canada, the very venue where he first witnessed pro-wrestling as a fan.

Copeland's vision for his final match isn't about a grand triumph or a specific opponent. "I don’t think it needs to be triumphant, I already had that. I don’t know if it’s Christian anymore. It’d be nice to give that final shot in the arm to that person, or the person who is already there, but it isn’t going to hurt," he stated. His focus instead is on the significance of the location. "In a perfect world, to me, the place is really important. I would love to do it in Maple Leafs Gardens. That I would love to do. Even if it means I have to start an Indie for a day and I have to book Maple Leafs Gardens and I have to film it and get a production team and get the talent. To be able to do it in the place that I first saw wrestling live. To be back in that place. If I could do it in Maple Leaf Gardens, there is no other place and there is no other ending after that. It’s just done and it’s just it."

Brooke Hogan Announces Surprise 2022 Marriage to Hockey Star Steven Oleksy

Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan's daughter, recently revealed her marriage to hockey player Steven Oleksy in 2022. The announcement was made on her [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 03, 2024 03:24PM


Tags: #aew #adam copeland #maple leaf gardens

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85502/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π