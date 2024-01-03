WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Brooke Hogan Announces Surprise 2022 Marriage to Hockey Star Steven Oleksy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2024

Brooke Hogan Announces Surprise 2022 Marriage to Hockey Star Steven Oleksy

Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan's daughter, recently revealed her marriage to hockey player Steven Oleksy in 2022. The announcement was made on her Instagram, where she disclosed that the couple had tied the knot last year but chose to keep it private until now.

TMZ reported that the wedding took place in Florida in June 2022. Brooke shared her thoughts on the marriage, stating, "A rare sighting of the husband. We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out. 🤷🏼‍♀️So here he is, people: The kindest, sweetest badass you'll ever meet. I'm really lucky. God did me a solid on this one❤️Thank you for all the kind words of celebration and encouragement. We feel so blessed. Thank you for being kind. ☺️ Now back to our regularly scheduled privacy. 😎😎"

The couple has received numerous congratulatory messages and well-wishes for their future together.

WWE Set to Commemorate 40 Years of Hulkamania with Special Celebrations

This month marks a special opportunity for Hulk Hogan enthusiasts as exclusive merchandise commemorating the 40th anniversary of Hulkamania [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 03, 2024 03:21PM


Tags: #wwe #brooke hogan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85500/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π