Brooke Hogan Announces Surprise 2022 Marriage to Hockey Star Steven Oleksy

Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan's daughter, recently revealed her marriage to hockey player Steven Oleksy in 2022. The announcement was made on her Instagram, where she disclosed that the couple had tied the knot last year but chose to keep it private until now.

TMZ reported that the wedding took place in Florida in June 2022. Brooke shared her thoughts on the marriage, stating, "A rare sighting of the husband. We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out. 🤷🏼‍♀️So here he is, people: The kindest, sweetest badass you'll ever meet. I'm really lucky. God did me a solid on this one❤️Thank you for all the kind words of celebration and encouragement. We feel so blessed. Thank you for being kind. ☺️ Now back to our regularly scheduled privacy. 😎😎"

The couple has received numerous congratulatory messages and well-wishes for their future together.