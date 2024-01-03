WWE Set to Commemorate 40 Years of Hulkamania with Special Celebrations

This month marks a special opportunity for Hulk Hogan enthusiasts as exclusive merchandise commemorating the 40th anniversary of Hulkamania will be available for purchase.

Hogan, a legendary figure in wrestling, played a pivotal role in WWE's ascent to the forefront of the wrestling world during the 80s and early 90s.

Hogan's first WWE Championship victory came in 1984, with his most recent triumph in 2002. Beyond his WWE achievements, Hogan was instrumental in igniting the Monday Night Wars, a defining era in wrestling history, through his formation of the NWO with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in the late 1990s while at WCW.

His most recent WWE TV appearance was during the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW a year ago.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has planned special events to honor Hulkamania, though Hogan is not currently slated to appear on television. However, this could potentially change.