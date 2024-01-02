WWE SmackDown's Best-Of Show on 12/29/23 Pulls in Strong Ratings

The latest viewership figures for WWE Friday Night SmackDown are now available. According to WrestleNomics' Brandon Thurston, the show drew an average of 1.355 million viewers on FOX. This marks a decrease from the previous week's 2.108 million viewers.
In the crucial 18-49 demographic, SmackDown scored a 0.28 rating, a drop from the previous week's 0.55.
The episode was a 'best-of' compilation. Fans can look forward to SmackDown's return this week, featuring a New Year’s Resolution theme.
