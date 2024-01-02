WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown's Best-Of Show on 12/29/23 Pulls in Strong Ratings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2024

The latest viewership figures for WWE Friday Night SmackDown are now available. According to WrestleNomics' Brandon Thurston, the show drew an average of 1.355 million viewers on FOX. This marks a decrease from the previous week's 2.108 million viewers.

In the crucial 18-49 demographic, SmackDown scored a 0.28 rating, a drop from the previous week's 0.55.

The episode was a 'best-of' compilation. Fans can look forward to SmackDown's return this week, featuring a New Year’s Resolution theme.

