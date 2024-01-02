WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall of Famer Anticipated to Visit Performance Center This Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2024

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, a WWE Hall of Famer, known for his stints as the WWE European, Light Heavyweight, and Tag Team Champion, is reportedly set to visit the WWE Performance Center this week. This news comes from PWInsider, which has been tracking the buzz around Waltman's expected appearance. While the exact purpose of his visit to the facility remains undisclosed, there is speculation that Waltman's presence could be linked to a potential surprise entry in the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Waltman, a member of the famed Degeneration-X, has maintained a strong connection with the wrestling world. His most recent in-ring appearance was against former AEW talent Joey Janela at a GCW event in 2022. Additionally, Waltman has made occasional appearances in WWE, particularly during significant anniversary events.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #sean waltman #xpac

