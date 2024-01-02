WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Set to Appear on This Friday's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2024

Roman Reigns is set to make his return to WWE television on the first SmackDown episode of 2024. Reigns, who last competed at Crown Jewel where he successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against LA Knight in November, made a brief appearance on a few SmackDown episodes last month to initiate the buildup for the Royal Rumble.

The highlight of the upcoming show is a triple threat match featuring Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight, with the victor earning a shot at Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the forthcoming Premium Live Event (PLE) later in the month. Additionally, the New Year’s Resolution episode of SmackDown this Friday night will showcase several other key segments, including WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY taking on Michin, a tag team match with Butch & TBA facing Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson), an appearance by United States Champion Logan Paul, and the WWE US Title Contender Tournament Finals between Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar.

Furthermore, Reigns is also scheduled to appear at the SmackDown event on January 19 in Atlanta, GA. WWE officially announced Reigns' participation for this Friday’s SmackDown in a preview article on their website, highlighting the event with the headline “Roman Reigns returns LIVE to SmackDown for New Year's Revolution.”

