SPOILER Alert: Identity of LWO's Mystery Partner for Tonight's NXT New Year's Evil Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2024

Big Spoiler for tonight's NXT New Year's Evil 2024.

NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee, unable to leave Mexico due to visa issues, will miss teaming with the LWO.

Despite this setback, Lee hinted at a special surprise for WWE fans. Fightful's Corey Brennan reports that WWE legend Carlito, seen at the Performance Center and preparing at ringside, is set to be the mystery participant. Known for his previous alignment with the LWO and matches alongside Rey Mysterio, this marks Carlito's return to the ring following an attack by Santos Escobar.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 02, 2024 07:33PM


